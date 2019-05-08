Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Receives $33.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Macquarie started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 price target on Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $206,988.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,128 shares of company stock worth $1,109,467. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1,014.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,290,000 after purchasing an additional 187,817 shares in the last quarter.

ATI opened at $23.97 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.