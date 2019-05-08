Alleghany (Y) Sets New 52-Week High at $666.98

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $666.98 and last traded at $665.11, with a volume of 3194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $662.82.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Alleghany alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.31) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 230 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.47, for a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,205.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Lavin sold 518 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.56, for a total transaction of $318,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 902,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $85,587,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/alleghany-y-sets-new-52-week-high-at-666-98.html.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.