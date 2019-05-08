Algert Global LLC Acquires New Stake in Oceaneering International (OII)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TVR Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,639,000 after acquiring an additional 116,111 shares during the period.

NYSE OII opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $493.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

