Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $914,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/ahrens-investment-partners-llc-reduces-position-in-first-trust-capital-strength-etf-ftcs.html.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.