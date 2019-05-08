Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. 1,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,051. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/aeglea-bio-therapeutics-agle-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.