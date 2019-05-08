ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ADIDAS AG/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $139.48 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ADIDAS AG/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
