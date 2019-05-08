ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ADIDAS AG/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $139.48 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.338 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ADIDAS AG/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

