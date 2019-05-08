Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.15 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.60% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

