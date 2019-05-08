Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,462 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,320,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 165,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 97,670 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

