ACG Wealth Has $677,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/acg-wealth-has-677000-holdings-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.