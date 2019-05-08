Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.50 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $29,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $78,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,514,202 shares of company stock valued at $79,539,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 366.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.71. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/acacia-communications-inc-acia-shares-sold-by-picton-mahoney-asset-management.html.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.