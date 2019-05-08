Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post $968.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $957.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $986.78 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $927.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.09 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,765,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $2,300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,952. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aaron’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aaron’s by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter.

AAN traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,753. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

