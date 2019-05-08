889,400 Shares in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 889,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 405.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxwell Technologies alerts:

Shares of MXWL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Maxwell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/889400-shares-in-maxwell-technologies-inc-mxwl-acquired-by-gabelli-co-investment-advisers-inc.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MXWL shares. Roth Capital downgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for the automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various of applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.