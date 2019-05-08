889,400 Shares in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 889,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 405.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MXWL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Maxwell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.88.
Maxwell Technologies Company Profile
Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for the automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various of applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.
