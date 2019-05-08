8,030 Shares in PolyOne Co. (POL) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 32.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 4.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PolyOne by 1,125.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. 2,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,109. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

