58.com (WUBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “58.com Inc. operates online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers in China. It offers housing rental, recruitment, second-hand product, travel, catering, entertainment, and group-buying information. 58.com Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get 58.com alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WUBA. Macquarie lowered 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on 58.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on 58.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

58.com stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. 58.com has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.09 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.11%. 58.com’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 58.com will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at $20,032,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,123 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc engages in the operation of online classifieds and listing platforms. Its businesses include include Zhuan Zhua, an online used good trading platform; 58 Home, an online home and moving services platform; Che Hao Duo, an online used and new car trading platform which contains Guazi, the used car platform; and Mao Dou, the new car platform.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 58.com (WUBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.