3D Systems (DDD) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

DDD stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 8,565,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,517. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.90.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,858 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,340 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,428,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

