29,327 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 49,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $1,135,198.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,256,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,044 shares of company stock worth $1,096,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

