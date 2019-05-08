26,460 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,307,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director Rand Scott April acquired 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACRE opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $435.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “26,460 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) Purchased by Algert Global LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/26460-shares-in-ares-commercial-real-estate-corp-acre-purchased-by-algert-global-llc.html.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.