21st Century Technology (C21) Trading Down 13%

21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) shares were down 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 105,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 73,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,327.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75.

21st Century Technology plc provides solutions to the transport community, solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

