19,533 Shares in GoPro Inc (GPRO) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in GoPro by 1,407.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,894,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 2,702,700 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 1,186.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 918,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoPro by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 458,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after buying an additional 318,197 shares during the period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRO opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $922.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. GoPro’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 342,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $2,025,232.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $117,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,713,050 shares of company stock valued at $22,903,257 over the last ninety days. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

