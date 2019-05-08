$191.50 Million in Sales Expected for Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) will announce $191.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.98 million. Paramount Group posted sales of $191.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full-year sales of $777.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.48 million to $795.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $800.91 million, with estimates ranging from $770.57 million to $839.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paramount Group.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.46 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.