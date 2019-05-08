$186.08 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $186.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $164.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $750.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.30 million to $758.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $800.78 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $817.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 30,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,345.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

