$145.75 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $145.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.81 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $151.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $533.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.36 million to $535.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $563.32 million, with estimates ranging from $556.86 million to $569.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,144. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 18.51 and a quick ratio of 18.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in World Acceptance by 105.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in World Acceptance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in World Acceptance by 30.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

