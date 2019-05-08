11,362 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 26,295.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,794,000 after purchasing an additional 379,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,591,815,000 after purchasing an additional 374,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.41.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $305.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

