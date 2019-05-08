10,423 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after buying an additional 437,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,126,000 after buying an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,136,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after buying an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after buying an additional 786,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,992,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/08/10423-shares-in-hanesbrands-inc-hbi-acquired-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.