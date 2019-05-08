10,423 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,224,000 after buying an additional 437,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,126,000 after buying an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,136,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after buying an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after buying an additional 786,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,992,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
