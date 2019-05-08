$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.84. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.30 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $4.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $104,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $991,121.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,377 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

