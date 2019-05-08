-$0.24 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP John F. Sheridan sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Greene, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $653,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,300 shares of company stock valued at $22,012,659. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.63.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.