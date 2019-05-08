$0.19 EPS Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $508.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.63 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

BEDU opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 255.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 38.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

