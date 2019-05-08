$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nlight Inc (LASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Nlight reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Nlight had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $52,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,525.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 1,201.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,026,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,434 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Nlight by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Nlight by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,248,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,773 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nlight by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,221,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 863,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nlight by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nlight stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 20,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,199. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $949.55 million and a PE ratio of 77.69.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.