Zymeworks (ZYME) PT Set at $23.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price target on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zymeworks from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Zymeworks has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $616.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.95%. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 172,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

