Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,071 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,657. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-buys-5071-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.