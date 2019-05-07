Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clover Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 185.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67,656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 64.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,169 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $259,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 4,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $209,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

