ZEON Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $502,262.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00365755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00900689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00153189 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

