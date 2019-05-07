Zen Protocol Price Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $12,992.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00366275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00896474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00153778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.87 or 0.09680706 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 24,822,705 coins and its circulating supply is 18,345,705 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

