Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

In related news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $176,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $76,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 146,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. Zayo Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $39.66.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

