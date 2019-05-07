Zacks Investment Research Lowers CB Financial Services (CBFV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

CBFV opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $104,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,157 shares of company stock worth $183,212. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CB Financial Services by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

