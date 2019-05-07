Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMYT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.43 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4,612.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

