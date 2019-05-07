Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dassault Systemes (DASTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $163.00.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

