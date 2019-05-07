Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

BSBR stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.