Zacks: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s rating score has improved by 28.6% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Companhia Paranaense de Energia an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ELP opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,823,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 139,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 220.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 693,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

