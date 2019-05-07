Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury General Co. (MCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercury General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.91. Mercury General posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury General will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury General.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $919.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.25 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCY. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director George Gwyer Braunegg bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.86 per share, with a total value of $25,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 25.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,079. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.26. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.