Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Twin Disc reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Twin Disc had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Twin Disc news, VP Malcolm F. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWIN opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.03. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

