Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (PLXS) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. Plexus reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $789.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.03 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.79%. Plexus’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,475 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $270,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,440.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,704. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,366,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.75. Plexus has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

