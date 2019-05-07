Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. American Vanguard reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.60 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

AVD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

In other news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $137,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVD opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

