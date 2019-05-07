Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $383,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,968,000 after acquiring an additional 206,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,510,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,516,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,906,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,297,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

