Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava PLC – (DAVA) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

DAVA opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.06. Endava has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Endava by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 975,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 192,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth $608,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

