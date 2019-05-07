Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $24.18 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 31,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 400.0% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $11,662,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

