YPF (YPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YPF (NYSE:YPF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect YPF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YPF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 53,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.23. YPF has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

YPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YPF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

