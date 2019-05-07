XPO Logistics (XPO) Price Target Raised to $84.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut XPO Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.30%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 519,553 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

