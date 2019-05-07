Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) PT Set at $24.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $23.00 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

