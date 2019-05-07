Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is set to release its Q1 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.78. 1,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,314. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.35. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $48.38.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 14,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $436,430.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,827. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.49.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

